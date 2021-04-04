CoTrader (COT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $49,482.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $8.12 million and approximately $49,482.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 71.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00052267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.43 or 0.00678489 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00070213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027811 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

