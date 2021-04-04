Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Coupa Software worth $15,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,530 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,560,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,375,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 459,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 336,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,042,000 after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares during the period.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,657 shares of company stock valued at $55,474,214. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.48.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $262.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.74.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

