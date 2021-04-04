COVER Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.56 Million (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One COVER Protocol token can currently be bought for about $529.95 or 0.00900942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COVER Protocol has a market capitalization of $32.36 million and $2.56 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00075923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.64 or 0.00315602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.66 or 0.00766140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00091683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028500 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00016661 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,063 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com . The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

