CPChain (CPC) Price Up 34.6% Over Last Week

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. CPChain has a market capitalization of $9.62 million and approximately $867,300.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar. One CPChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.60 or 0.00460202 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005378 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00028518 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,702.70 or 0.04630603 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

Buying and Selling CPChain

