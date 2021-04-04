Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 432.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,668 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Crane by 19.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after acquiring an additional 179,531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crane by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,752,000 after buying an additional 38,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Crane by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $95.02 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 250.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.46.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.