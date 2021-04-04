Cream Finance Price Tops $147.50 on Major Exchanges (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for about $147.50 or 0.00251886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $90.92 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00074756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.75 or 0.00308666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.99 or 0.00763309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00091607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,192.61 or 0.99372919 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.