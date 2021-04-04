Cream Market Cap Tops $44,803.89 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $44,803.89 and approximately $6.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cream has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,328.58 or 0.99770057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00036007 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010179 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.70 or 0.00936834 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $268.44 or 0.00459161 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.16 or 0.00318425 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00095379 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

