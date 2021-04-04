Cred (LBA) Market Cap Hits $9.13 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Cred has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and $1.89 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cred has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00052700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.08 or 0.00689365 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00070653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00027879 BTC.

About Cred

Cred (CRYPTO:LBA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

