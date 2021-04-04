Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,790 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Aurora Cannabis worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 185,865 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

ACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.47.

NYSE:ACB opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

