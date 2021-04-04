Credit Suisse AG Buys 12,863 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of First Bancorp worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Bancorp by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.14 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,001 shares of company stock worth $370,276. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

