Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 187,902 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.30% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,086 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 29.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 55,324 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,183,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 146,245 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 12.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVAX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.