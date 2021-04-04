Creditcoin Price Up 1.5% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $5.99 or 0.00010307 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.39 billion and approximately $8.59 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,651.68 or 0.99171140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00036131 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00098320 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001148 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001679 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.