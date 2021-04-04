Creditcoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.41 Billion (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $6.04 or 0.00010276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and approximately $9.64 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,881.28 or 1.00100338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00035868 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00092364 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001239 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001740 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.