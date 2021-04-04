Credits Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Credits has a total market cap of $30.67 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Credits has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010085 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000723 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.