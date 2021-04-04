Critical Comparison: Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) and Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Raiffeisen Bank International and Airbus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raiffeisen Bank International 1 3 3 0 2.29 Airbus 2 6 8 0 2.38

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and Airbus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raiffeisen Bank International $5.85 billion 1.23 $1.37 billion N/A N/A Airbus $78.94 billion 1.18 -$1.53 billion $1.28 23.17

Raiffeisen Bank International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airbus.

Risk and Volatility

Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raiffeisen Bank International 12.36% 7.16% 0.61% Airbus -11.39% -27.79% -0.78%

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions. It also provides investor services, including custody and fund administration services, as well as execution services comprising electronic sales trading, direct market access, and fund brokerage services; trade, working capital, export, sustainable, and real estate finance services, as well as commodity and structured trade, project, and supply chain finance products; and cards. In addition, the company offers bank guarantees, sureties, and letters of credit, as well as documentary collection products; hedging, factoring, and leasing services; and fixed income, money market and securities, asset management, and structured products for corporate and institutional customers. Further, it arranges syndicated loans and structure asset based finance transactions; and assists clients in mergers, acquisitions, sales, and privatizations. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of 1,857 business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe. Raiffeisen Bank International AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. Its Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and provides helicopter related services. The company's Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military aircraft, such as combat, mission, transport, and tanker aircraft; and provides unmanned aerial systems and their associated services. It also offers civil and defense space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; missile systems; and missile and space launcher systems, as well as services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.