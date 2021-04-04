Critical Contrast: Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) versus KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE (NYSE:BEKE) and Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares KE and Mitsubishi Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KE N/A N/A N/A Mitsubishi Estate 11.67% 7.78% 2.54%

13.7% of KE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Mitsubishi Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KE and Mitsubishi Estate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KE $6.51 billion 8.31 -$309.06 million N/A N/A Mitsubishi Estate $11.98 billion 2.03 $1.37 billion $1.00 17.76

Mitsubishi Estate has higher revenue and earnings than KE.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KE and Mitsubishi Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KE 1 2 6 0 2.56 Mitsubishi Estate 0 1 3 0 2.75

KE presently has a consensus price target of $60.53, indicating a potential downside of 0.57%. Given KE’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe KE is more favorable than Mitsubishi Estate.

Summary

Mitsubishi Estate beats KE on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc. operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. It also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt. Fuji Shizuoka Airport, and seven airports in Hokkaido. It also engages in the development and rebuilding, redevelopment, purchasing and sale, brokerage, and management of condominiums; and rental of apartments. In addition, the company provides real estate investment trust, as well as private placement funds management services. Further, it offers architectural design and engineering services, including construction, civil engineering, and urban and regional development planning and consulting. Additionally, the company provides real estate problem-solving solutions, such as real estate brokerage, condominium and office building leasing management support, and real estate appraisal. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

