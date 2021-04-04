Critical Survey: Asana (NYSE:ASAN) & MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MiX Telematics and Asana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiX Telematics 6.39% 10.94% 7.56% Asana N/A N/A N/A

31.7% of MiX Telematics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of MiX Telematics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MiX Telematics and Asana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiX Telematics $145.65 million 2.36 $10.99 million $0.69 20.59 Asana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MiX Telematics has higher revenue and earnings than Asana.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MiX Telematics and Asana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiX Telematics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Asana 1 4 7 0 2.50

MiX Telematics currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.71%. Asana has a consensus price target of $34.09, suggesting a potential upside of 10.65%. Given MiX Telematics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MiX Telematics is more favorable than Asana.

Summary

MiX Telematics beats Asana on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets. It also provides consumer solutions, including Matrix that provides vehicle tracking, telematics, and personal safety services; and Beame, a wireless device, which offers vehicle recovery services. In addition, the company provides value added services comprising driver communication, collision prevention and reduction, satellite communication, track and react bureau, driver performance management, driving monitoring, field services management, driver engagement, fuel management and security solutions, and driver identification solutions, as well as voice kits and keypads, and in-vehicle cameras. It delivers fleet and mobile asset management solutions as SaaS to 818,487 subscribers in South Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australia, Europe, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Asana

Asana, Inc. operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

