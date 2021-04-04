CROAT Trading 25.9% Higher Over Last Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a market capitalization of $303,771.86 and $26.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000132 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,345,790 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.