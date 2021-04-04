Crown (CRW) Market Cap Hits $5.01 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. Crown has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and $26,283.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,647.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $568.16 or 0.00968784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.55 or 0.00398222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00059548 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002088 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002533 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,887,289 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

