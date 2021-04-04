Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $5.82 billion and approximately $180.58 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00052438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.49 or 0.00681256 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00070292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027718 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.