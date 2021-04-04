Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Tops $0.86

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001477 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 127% higher against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $2.37 million and $6,563.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

