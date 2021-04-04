Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.49 Million

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 217% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $8.49 million and approximately $64,374.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can currently be bought for $0.0895 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00053476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.93 or 0.00697904 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00027870 BTC.

CVA is a coin. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,863,874 coins. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

