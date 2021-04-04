CryptoAds Marketplace Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62,325.00 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $60,177.38 and approximately $62,325.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00075060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.45 or 0.00308047 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00092651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.59 or 0.00751184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00028213 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00017645 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

