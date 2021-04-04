Cryptocean (CRON) Price Tops $0.76 on Major Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and $19,957.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00052409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00681152 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00070269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00027775 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

