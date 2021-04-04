CryptoEnergy (CNRG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $101.00

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One CryptoEnergy coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.94 or 0.00029023 BTC on exchanges. CryptoEnergy has a market cap of $469,190.18 and approximately $101.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoEnergy has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoEnergy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00053636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.22 or 0.00687461 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00070545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00027591 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Coin Profile

CNRG is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en . CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

CryptoEnergy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoEnergy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoEnergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoEnergy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.