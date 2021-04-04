CryptoPing Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $6,538.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00075075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00308664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00091996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.29 or 0.00763377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,154.47 or 0.99250133 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.