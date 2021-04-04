Cube Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 48% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Cube has traded up 86.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cube token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cube has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $38,170.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00053730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.66 or 0.00689928 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00070916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027772 BTC.

About Cube

Cube (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel

