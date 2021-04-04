Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,014,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,943 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $88,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after acquiring an additional 412,207 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,067,000 after acquiring an additional 387,700 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $8,714,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 67,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 59,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

CFR stock opened at $110.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $357.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

