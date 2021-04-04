Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,458 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $30,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $110.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 in the last ninety days. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

