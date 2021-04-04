Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after buying an additional 163,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $257.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.47. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.61 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.81.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

