Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Raised by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Cummins by 9,761.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 212,124 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Cummins by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI opened at $257.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.61 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.81.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.