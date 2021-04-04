Curve DAO Token (CRV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $226.42 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $3.05 or 0.00005229 BTC on exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $808.57 million and approximately $226.42 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00052935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.54 or 0.00698030 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00070794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027919 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,468,063,606 coins and its circulating supply is 264,853,802 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

