CUTcoin Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. One CUTcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $35.40 million and approximately $6,426.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00053155 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00050679 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.45 or 0.00287982 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028761 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 137,345,015 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,345,015 tokens. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

