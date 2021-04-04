cVault.finance (CORE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.65 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $57.65 million and $903,694.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for $5,764.89 or 0.09856260 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00075105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.76 or 0.00315884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.73 or 0.00765482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00091866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028941 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00017634 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

