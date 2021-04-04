CVCoin Price Tops $0.73 on Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. CVCoin has a market cap of $8.98 million and approximately $160,861.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 51.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00075466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00318332 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.92 or 0.00765477 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00091640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00028128 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00016610 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

