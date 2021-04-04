CWV Chain (CWV) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,688.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One CWV Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.86 million and $11,688.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

