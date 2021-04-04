CyberMiles Market Cap Achieves $26.98 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $26.98 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00053172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.96 or 0.00347008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,414.70 or 0.99871830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00037014 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00097343 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001175 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

