CyberVein Trading 19.1% Higher This Week (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One CyberVein coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $281.97 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberVein alerts:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000049 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Coin Profile

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org . The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CyberVein platform is a Distributed Ledger System that allows for the decentralized management of complex datasets on the blockchain, without requiring centralized storage providers. CyberVein (CVT) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling CyberVein

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.