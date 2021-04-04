CyberVein Trading 22.4% Higher Over Last Week (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One CyberVein coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC on major exchanges. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $299.09 million and $9.82 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CyberVein alerts:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000047 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org . The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CyberVein platform is a Distributed Ledger System that allows for the decentralized management of complex datasets on the blockchain, without requiring centralized storage providers. CyberVein (CVT) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling CyberVein

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.