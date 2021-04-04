CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to announce $20.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $25.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $49.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $94.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.87 million to $129.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $85.56 million, with estimates ranging from $74.87 million to $104.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTMX opened at $7.87 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $509.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

