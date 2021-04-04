DAEX (DAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.57 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One DAEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. DAEX has a market cap of $4.57 million and $156,068.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAEX has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00052285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.13 or 0.00682222 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00070296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00027720 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

