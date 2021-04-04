Dai (DAI) Market Cap Reaches $3.21 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Dai token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $3.21 billion and approximately $409.85 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00053187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.26 or 0.00684659 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00070111 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027618 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000809 BTC.

About Dai

Dai is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 3,179,396,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,179,396,418 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

