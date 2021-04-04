Dai (DAI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $296.67 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $3.21 billion and approximately $296.67 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00052409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00681152 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00070269 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00027775 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000845 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 3,184,725,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,184,725,318 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dai Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

