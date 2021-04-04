Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,115,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 18,317 shares during the period. Danaos comprises about 1.8% of RBF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RBF Capital LLC owned 4.50% of Danaos worth $23,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAC opened at $50.97 on Friday. Danaos Co. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $119.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

