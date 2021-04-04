DAO Maker 1-Day Volume Tops $5.24 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for about $7.05 or 0.00012061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $115.70 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00074655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.29 or 0.00306511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00091785 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.96 or 0.00764099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,270.73 or 0.99617179 BTC.

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

