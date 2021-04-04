DAOBet Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $1,895.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,384.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $561.12 or 0.00961067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.91 or 0.00392066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00058091 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002067 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.