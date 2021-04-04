DAPS Coin (DAPS) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $61,766.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00052592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00040567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.01 or 0.00692667 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,303,634,600 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

