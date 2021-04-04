Dash (DASH) Price Up 30.2% This Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Dash has traded up 30.2% against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $264.83 or 0.00453001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $2.66 billion and $1.71 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005346 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00026699 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,727.83 or 0.04666015 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,061,964 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

