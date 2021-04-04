DATA (DTA) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $16.15 million and $2.15 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DATA has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00052113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.03 or 0.00683264 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027959 BTC.

About DATA

DTA is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.