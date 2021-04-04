Databroker Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,973.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Databroker has a market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $6,973.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Databroker has traded 96.7% higher against the US dollar. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00053636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.22 or 0.00687461 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00070545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00027591 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,240,213 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

